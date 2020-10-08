HATLEY • The Aberdeen Bulldogs got the monkey off their backs.
After not winning in 15 games, Aberdeen (1-5) came out in dominating fashion, rolling to a 47-16 Division 4-3A win over Hatley.
“It’s always big to get a win, and I’m definitely glad to be on the right side of that,” Aberdeen coach Alex Williams said. “Hopefully this will be a stepping stone for us moving forward and gives us some momentum for next week.”
Aberdeen running back/strong safety Johnathan Moore accounted for four touchdowns in the first half.
He scored on an 8-yard run on the opening drive, then had a pair of interception returns, one in the first and one in the second quarter. Moore also added a 50-yard touchdown run midway through the first.
“I have been studying on defense,” Moore said. “I haven’t been playing well on defense lately, and offense, I know what I can do on there.”
Jermaine Strong, Xavier Young and C.J. Arnold all also had touchdown runs for the Bulldogs.
For Hatley, kicker Luke Moffett accounted for 9 of the Tigers 16 points, nailing field goals of 45, 32 and 49 yards.
“They have a really good field goal kicker,” Williams said. “Everything is coming together for our defense, and when they play hard, the offense feeds off it.”
Extra Points
Turning Point: Immediately after scoring a touchdown on the opening drive, Moore returned his first pick-6 to jumpstart the Bulldogs to a 13-0 lead.
Point Man: Moore finished with 136 yards and two touchdowns on the ground and added his two pick-6s.
Talking Point: “He does a great job for us and hasn’t gotten a chance to kick many field goals. I was proud of him tonight to get a chance and show everybody what he can do.” – Hatley coach Clint Adair on Luke Moffett
Notes
• Hatley scored its lone touchdown on a 29-yard run by Markhel Hunt to cut it to 13-7 in the first.
• Kadarius Watkins had an interception and a fumble recovery for Aberdeen.
• Hatley tentatively hosts Noxubee County next Friday, while Aberdeen travels to Houston.