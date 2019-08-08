STARKVILLE • Kwatrivous Johnson has basically been money since the day he was born.
When Johnson came into this world on Dec. 1, 1999, his grandmother Mary – who was not a fan of the name that was picked out for her new grandson – decided to come up with a nickname to call him.
The movie “The Players Club” just so happened to be playing on the television in the waiting room while Johnson was being delivered. Mary chose the name “Dollar Bill” after Bernie Mac’s character in the film.
“It’s just stuck with me ever since then,” Johnson said.
Little did Mary know that her newborn grandchild would one day grow into a mountain of a man that is expected to anchor Mississippi State’s offensive line.
But the 6-foot-7 Johnson isn’t quite as large as he was last year. He arrived at MSU weighing 380 pounds but has shed down to 323 as he goes through his second fall camp in Starkville.
“Losing all that weight has helped me move around better,” Johnson said. “When I first came in during fall camp last year with all that weight, I was having problems just shifting around.
“Now that I’ve lost it, I can just bounce around and go attack somebody.”
Johnson is getting second-team reps working at both left and right tackle and preparing himself for a prominent role if his number is called on this season.
“Coach (Joe) Moorhead tells us everyday that it’s a next man up mentality,” Johnson said. “I’ve just taken that in and work off of that everyday.”
The Greenwood native got his feet wet last year, appearing in three games as a true freshman. That experience gave him a glimpse of what he needed to improve during the offseason.
“All that nervousness went away after the first game,” Johnson said. “As it went on and I got a couple more reps in some other games, it just showed me that I needed to work more on my technique instead of trying to muscle a guy around.”
Another aspect of Johnson’s redshirt year that he found beneficial was going up against a host of future NFL defensive linemen each day at practice as a member of the scout team.
“In high school, I was the big guy on the line and was able to muscle people around and use that to my advantage,” Johnson said. “Coming into college and going against guys like Montez Sweat, Jeffery Simmons and Gerri Green, you have to use technique because they’ve basically got the same abilities that you have.”