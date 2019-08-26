STARKVILLE – Mississippi State considers its cornerbacks to be one of the team’s strengths this season.
Although the Bulldogs lost both Jamal Peters and Chris Rayford, the coaching staff feels good about where the tandem of junior Cameron Dantzler and senior Maurice Smitherman are as starters.
“Cameron Dantzler I think is one of the best in the SEC and the country and has played like it,” said MSU head coach Joe Moorhead. “I've seen steady improvements. He has taken his game to the next level. I think that comes with his work with coach Cory Bichey and the strength staff. He's bigger, more filled-out, and more explosive. I thought Maurice Smitherman was the most improved player in spring ball and has carried that on."
Dantzler enters 2019 as a Preseason All-American and did not surrender a touchdown during the regular season last year. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder started all 13 games at corner last season notching 43 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions and 11 pass deflections.
Smitherman earned a pair of starts when Peters went down with an injury last season and has appeared in 36 games during his career. He tallied a career-high 23 tackles in 2018 along with a forced fumble, one interception and three pass break-ups.
The Bulldogs are trying to build up some depth behind their front-line starters at corner. Junior Korey Charles and sophomore Tyler Williams received their first extended playing time last year while Esaias Furdge and Jaylon Reed appeared in two and three games respectively as true freshmen while maintaining their redshirts last year.
State also signed Martin Emerson, Jarrian Jones and Dylan Lawrence during the 2019 recruiting cycle.
"They are competitive guys and Dylan Lawrence has opened some eyes with some things and Korey Charles is competing,” said MSU cornerbacks coach Terrell Buckley. “Tyler Williams is having one of the best camps he's had. Esaias Furdge and Reed are doing great jobs. So the competition is fierce and it is exciting. I've got a bunch of guys and I have to find a way to get them all reps so we can make a good judgment call."
Williams will likely be the Bulldogs’ third cornerback. The former Lafayette High School standout saw action in nine games as a redshirt freshman a year ago.
“Tyler Williams has probably been the most consistent of the guys who aren’t on that first line,” said MSU defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.
The future looks bright in the secondary for Mississippi State and two of its true freshmen could receive extended reps on the field this fall.
“I’m excited about the freshmen, specifically talking about Martin Emerson and Jarrian Jones,” Shoop said. “Martin Emerson had an interception (in our second scrimmage). Those guys have a lot of ability and we’ve got to get those guys ready to play.”