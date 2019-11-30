Mississippi State’s men’s basketball team will be heading south of the border next November to play in the Cancun Challenge.
The Cancun Challenge will take place during the week of Thanksgiving at the Hard Rock Riviera Maya with specific dates and opponents to be announced. Clemson, Illinois State and Purdue are the other three teams participating at the event.
The Bulldogs are 1-3 all-time against Clemson, 0-1 against Purdue and have never played Illinois State.
It will mark the first the MSU’s men have taken part in the Cancun Challenge. The Bulldogs’ women’s basketball team won the event in 2017.
Logan Lowery