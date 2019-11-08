After a successful season opener on Tuesday, Mississippi State’s men’s basketball team returns to its home floor tonight at 7 against Sam Houston State.
The Bulldogs beat Florida International 77-69 to start the season led by Tyson Carter, who had 23 points, seven rebounds and six steals.
Sam Houston State is also off to a 1-0, having downed Paul Quinn 95-57 on Tuesday. The Bearkats were paced by senior forward Kai Mitchell with 18 points and eight boards.
It will also be a homecoming of sorts for Sam Houston State junior guard Terryonte Thomas. The Columbus native starred at New Hope High School and East Mississippi Community College.
Today marks only the second meeting between the Bulldogs and Bearkats. MSU claimed an 80-67 victory in the previous battle in Starkville on Nov. 30, 1998.
Logan Lowery