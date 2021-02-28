STARKVILLE – The Mississippi State women’s basketball team looks to finish the regular season on a high note today.
Mississippi State hosts Missouri at the Humphrey Coliseum today at 3 p.m. The game is broadcast on the SEC Network.
The Bulldogs (10-7, 5-6 in SEC) have won two straight games this week against Auburn and LSU, and will try to finish the regular season with its third-straight victory over a Missouri (8-10, 4-9) team that has lost three of its last four games.
“I think for us, we are just happy to be playing games. The goal is to win a national championship without question, but we want to get games. I’m just happy that we’ve had three games and haven’t had any cancelations.
Our kids are starting to somewhat get into a rhythm and are starting to starting to learn how to win in those situations. The more games we play, the more we’ll get better.”
Mississippi State had two games postponed last week against Ole Miss and Tennessee that have not been rescheduled.
The SEC tournament begins on Wednesday in Greenville, South Carolina. Mississippi State is currently No. 8 in the SEC standings while Missouri is No. 10.