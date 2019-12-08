No. 10 Mississippi State returns to Humphrey Coliseum today for the first time since Nov. 18 as the Bulldogs host West Virginia at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.
MSU has only met the Mountaineers once, which came early in Vic Schaefer’s third season. The Bulldogs upset then No. 17 West Virginia 74-61 in the semifinals of the 2014 Preseason WNIT Tournament in Starkville. State went on to win the event and have been ranked in the Top 25 ever since.
The Bulldogs (8-1) are looking to bounce back after their first loss to now No. 1 Stanford in the finals of the Greater Victoria Invitational. Sophomore forward/ center Jessika Carter continues to average a double-double of 15.1 points and 11.3 rebounds for Mississippi State.
West Virginia (5-1) is coming off a 1-1 showing in the Cancun Challenge last week. The Mountaineers feature former MSU signee Esmery Martinez, who is averaging nine points and 8.2 rebounds as a freshman forward.
Logan Lowery