Sophomore Robert Woodard II is one of four players scoring in double figures for Mississippi State this season. 

Mississippi State closes out a four-game homestand to begin the season with New Orleans visiting this afternoon at 2.

Ben Howland’s Bulldogs have held opponents to just 57.3 points per game during their 3-0 start.

MSU is led in scoring by senior guard Tyson Carter, averaging 19 points a game. Reggie Perry (12.3), D.J. Stewart (11.0) and Robert Woodard II (10.7) round of the rest of the Bulldogs’ roster that is averaging double figures.

New Orlenans is just 1-2 out of the gate and has suffered back-to-back losses at Butler (79-53) and at SMU (77-64). The Privateers also have four starters scoring in double digits, paced by senior guard Bryson Robinson at 14.3 per game.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 all-time against New Orleans and have won five straight. State claimed a 97-46 victory in the previous meeting in Starkville on Jan. 3, 2013.

The Privateers’ only victory in the series came at home in 1990.

