NEW ALBANY • New Albany scored 17 points in the third quarter – 17 more than they had all season – and the Bulldogs coasted to a 38-7 win over Mooreville on homecoming night for the Bulldogs.
“We didn’t play very well in the first half, but in the second half, we looked a little better and we hit some big plays,” New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said.
The game was marred by a fight that took place following a New Albany touchdown in the second half. Both teams had players removed from the game.
Mooreville walked off the field with 8:18 remaining after more unsportsmanlike penalties occurred on the following possession. The game was called at that point.
New Albany opened the scoring in the first quarter on the first Charlie Lott to Isaiah Cohran touchdown of 18 yards. Mooreville came back to score two minutes later on a Dawson Phillips 1-yard run and the 7-7 score held though the first quarter.
New Albany scored a crucial touchdown in the second quarter with just 26 seconds left as Lott found Cohran on a 25-yard strike. Caleb McDonald’s kick made it 14-7 at the half.
McDonald connected on a 34-yard field goal to extend the lead to 17-7. Lott found Cohran again from 18 yards and later hit Cameron Knox for a 43-yard strike, all coming in the third period.
CJ McKinney wrapped up the scoring with his 6-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Extra points
Turning Point: New Albany scored right before the half on a Charlie Lott to Isaiah Cohran pass of 25 yards to break a 7-7 deadlock.
Point Man: Bulldog quarterback Lott threw for four touchdowns for the second week in a row.
Talking Point: “We were fortunate to hit a couple of seam balls on them and Isaiah (Cohran) made a great play on one of them particularly (touchdown). They came out here and they played hard.” – New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield.
Notes
• Isaiah Cohran had three touchdown catches of 18, 25 and 18 yards to lead the Bulldogs receiving corps.
• Cameron Knox caught a 43-yard touchdown pass for the Bulldogs and Caleb McDonald connected on all five extra point attempts plus a 34-yard field goal.
• New Albany improves to 4-1 and will face Amory at home next Friday.