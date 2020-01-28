Football season might be in the books but many Mississippi State players have been busy representing the Bulldogs in various all-star games the past two weekends.
MSU sent eight seniors to three different collegiate all-star games while a pair of ex-Bulldogs played in the Pro Bowl this past Sunday.
The Daily Journal looks back on their performances.
East-West Shrine Bowl
Jan. 18, St. Petersburg, Fla.
QB Tommy Stevens – 7 of 10 passing, 102 yards, one interception; two carries, 11 yards
C Darryl Williams – started at center
NFLPA Collegiate Bowl
Jan. 18, Pasadena, Calif.
WR Stephen Guidry – one catch, 39 yards
LB Leo Lewis – six tackles (three solo, three assists)
S Jaquarius Landrews – one solo tackle, one pass break-up
DE Chauncey Rivers – one assisted tackle, 0.5 tackle for loss, 0.5 sack
Senior Bowl
Jan. 25, Mobile, Ala.
S Brian Cole II – one fumble recovery returned for 22 yards
OT Tyre Phillips – saw action at left tackle
Pro Bowl
Jan. 26, Orlando, Fla.
DT Fletcher Cox – one assisted tackle, also returned an interception lateral 61-yards for a touchdown
CB Darius Slay – four tackles (three solo, one assist), one pass deflection
DT Chris Jones – unable to participate due to the Chiefs playing in the Super Bowl