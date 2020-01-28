tyre phillips senior bowl

South offensive tackle Tyre Phillips of Mississippi State (78) during the first half of the Senior Bowl. 

 AP Photo | Butch Dill

Football season might be in the books but many Mississippi State players have been busy representing the Bulldogs in various all-star games the past two weekends.

MSU sent eight seniors to three different collegiate all-star games while a pair of ex-Bulldogs played in the Pro Bowl this past Sunday.

The Daily Journal looks back on their performances.

East-West Shrine Bowl

Jan. 18, St. Petersburg, Fla.

QB Tommy Stevens – 7 of 10 passing, 102 yards, one interception; two carries, 11 yards

C Darryl Williams – started at center

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Jan. 18, Pasadena, Calif.

WR Stephen Guidry – one catch, 39 yards

LB Leo Lewis – six tackles (three solo, three assists)

S Jaquarius Landrews – one solo tackle, one pass break-up

DE Chauncey Rivers – one assisted tackle, 0.5 tackle for loss, 0.5 sack

Senior Bowl

Jan. 25, Mobile, Ala.

S Brian Cole II – one fumble recovery returned for 22 yards

OT Tyre Phillips – saw action at left tackle

Pro Bowl

Jan. 26, Orlando, Fla.

DT Fletcher Cox – one assisted tackle, also returned an interception lateral 61-yards for a touchdown

CB Darius Slay – four tackles (three solo, one assist), one pass deflection

DT Chris Jones – unable to participate due to the Chiefs playing in the Super Bowl

