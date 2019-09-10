johnathan abram 19

Oakland Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) made his NFL debut on Monday night. 

 AP Photo | Rick Scuteri

Mississippi State has 30 alumni active in the NFL this season.

Each week, the Daily Journal tracks these former Bulldogs to see how they are doing in the professional ranks.

Johnathan Abram

Team: Oakland Raiders

Position: Safety Height/ Weight: 6-0, 205 Lettered at MSU: 2017-18

Last week: Abram started and made five tackles (one solo, four assists) and one pass deflection in a 24-16 win over the Broncos.

Season: Five tackles (one solo, four assists), one pass deflection

_____

Denico Autry

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Position: Defensive tackle/ Defensive end Height/ Weight: 6-5, 285 Lettered at MSU: 2012-13

Last week: Autry started and made four tackles (two solo, two assists), one quarterback hurry and a half-sack in a 30-24 loss at the Chargers.

Season: Four tackles (two solo, two assists), one quarterback hurry, 0.5 sack

_____

Hunter Bradley

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: Long snapper Height/ Weight: 6-3, 241 Lettered at MSU: 2015-17

Last week: Bradley saw action in a 10-3 win at the Bears.

Season: One game played

_____

Fred Brown

Team: Denver Broncos

Position: Wide receiver Height/ Weight: 6-1, 195 Lettered at MSU: 2013-15

Last week: Brown was on the practice squad for a 24-16 loss at the Raiders.

Season: N/A

_____

Richie Brown

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: Linebacker Height/ Weight: 6-1, 235 Lettered at MSU: 2013-16

Last week: Brown was on the practice squad for a 28-12 loss at the Vikings.

Season: N/A

_____

Deion “Shaq” Calhoun

Team: Miami Dolphins

Position: Offensive guard Height/ Weight: 6-3, 310 Lettered at MSU: 2015-18

Last week: Calhoun was inactive for a 59-10 loss to the Ravens.

Season: N/A

_____

Taveze Calhoun

Team: Atlanta Falcons

Position: Cornerback Height/ Weight: 6-1, 188 Lettered at MSU: 2012-15

Last week: Calhoun was on the practice squad for a 28-12 loss at the Vikings.

Season: N/A

_____

Logan Cooke

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Position: Punter Height/ Weight: 6-5, 230 Lettered at MSU: 2014-17

Last week: Cooke punted twice for 96 yards (48 avg.) with a long of 48 yards in a 40-26 loss to the Chiefs.

Season: Two punts for 96 yards (48 avg.), long 48

_____

Fletcher Cox

Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Position: Defensive tackle Height/ Weight: 6-4, 310 Lettered at MSU: 2009-11

Last week: Cox started and made two solo tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hurries and one pass deflection in a 32-27 win over the Redskins.

Season: Two tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hurries, one pass deflection

_____

Nick Fitzgerald

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Position: Quarterbacks Height/ Weight: 6-5, 226 Lettered at MSU: 2015-18

Last week: Fitzgerald was on the practice squad for a 31-17 loss to the 49ers.

Season: N/A

_____

J.T. Gray

Team: New Orleans Saints

Position: Defensive back Height/ Weight: 6-0, 202 Lettered at MSU: 2014-17

Last week: Gray saw action in a 30-28 win over the Texans.

Season: One game played

_____

Gerri Green

Team: New England Patriots

Position: Defensive line Height/ Weight: 6-4, 252 Lettered at MSU: 2015-18

Last week: Green was on the practice squad for a 33-3 win over the Steelers.

Season: N/A

_____

Gabe Jackson

Team: Oakland Raiders

Position: Offensive guard Height/ Weight: 6-3, 335 Lettered at MSU: 2010-13

Last week: Jackson was inactive for a 24-16 win over the Broncos.

Season:N/A

_____

Elgton Jenkins

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: Offensive guard Height/ Weight: 6-5, 311 Lettered at MSU: 2015-18

Last week: Jenkins saw action in a 10-3 win at the Bears.

Season: One game played

_____

Justin Johnson

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Position: Tight end Height/ Weight: 6-3, 235 Lettered at MSU: 2015-18

Last week: Johnson was on injured reserve (Achilles) for a 21-20 win over the Bengals.

Season: N/A

_____

Malcolm Johnson

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: Fullback Height/ Weight: 6-1, 231 Lettered at MSU: 2011-14

Last week: Johnson was on injured reserve (shoulder) for a 10-3 win at the Bears.

Season: N/A

_____

Chris Jones

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Position: Defensive end Height/ Weight: 6-6, 310 Lettered at MSU: 2013-15

Last week: Jones started and made one solo tackle in a 40-26 win at the Jaguars.

Season: One solo tackle

_____

Kyle Love

Team: Carolina Panthers

Position: Defensive tackle Height/ Weight: 6-1, 310 Lettered at MSU: 2006-09

Last week: Love saw action in a 30-27 loss to the Rams.

Season: N/A

_____

Benardrick McKinney

Team: Houston Texans

Position: Linebacker Height/ Weight: 6-4, 257 Lettered at MSU: 2012-14

Last week: McKinney started and made six tackles (four solo, two assists) and forced a fumble in a 30-28 loss at the Saints.

Season: Six tackles (four solo, two assists), one forced fumble

_____

Mark McLaurin

Team: New York Giants

Position: Linebacker Height/ Weight: 6-1, 212 Lettered at MSU: 2015-18

Last week: McLaurin was on injured reserve (foot) for a 35-17 loss at the Cowboys.

Season: N/A

_____

Pernell McPhee

Team: Baltimore Ravens

Position: Linebacker Height/ Weight: 6-3, 265 Lettered at MSU: 2009-10

Last week: McPhee started and made three tackles (one solo, two assists), one sack and two quarterback hurries in a 59-10 win at the Dolphins.

Season: Three tackles (one solo, two assists), one sack, two quarterback hurries.

_____

Dak Prescott

Team: Dallas Cowboys

Position: Quarterback Height/ Weight: 6-2, 238 Lettered at MSU: 2012-15

Last week: Prescott started and completed 25 of 32 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 12 yards in a 35-17 win over the Giants.

Season: Passing: 25 of 32, 405 yards, four touchdowns Rushing: Four carries, 12 yards

_____

Martinas Rankin

Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Position: Offensive tackle Height/ Weight: 6-5, 311 Lettered at MSU: 2016-17

Last week: Rankin was inactive for a 40-26 win at the Jaguars.

Season: N/A

_____

Will Redmond

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: Safety Height/ Weight: 5-11, 186 Lettered at MSU: 2013-15

Last week: Redmond saw action in a 10-3 win at the Bears.

Season: One game played

_____

Jeffery Simmons

Team: Tennessee Titans

Position: Defensive lineman Height/ Weight: 6-4, 301 Lettered at MSU: 2016-18

Last week: Simmons was on injured reserve (knee) for a 43-13 win at the Browns.

Season: N/A

_____

Darius Slay

Team: Detriot Lions

Position: Cornerback Height/ Weight: 6-0, 190 Lettered at MSU: 2011-12

Last week: Slay started and had one pass deflection in a 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.

Season: One pass deflection

_____

Preston Smith

Team: Green Bay Packers

Position: Linebacker Height/ Weight: 6-5, 265 Lettered at MSU: 2011-14

Last week: Smith started and made five tackles (two solo, three assists), 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, three quarterback hurries and one pass deflection in a 10-3 win at the Bears.

Season: Five tackles (two solo, three assists), 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, three quarterback hurries, one pass deflection

_____

Montez Sweat

Team: Washington Redskins

Position: Linebacker Height/ Weight: 6-6, 262 Lettered at MSU: 2017-18

Last week: Sweat started and made five tackles (three solo, two assists) and one tackle for loss in a 32-27 loss at the Eagles.

Season: Five tackles (three solo, two assists), one tackle for loss

_____

Jordan Thomas

Team: Houston Texans

Position: Tight end Height/ Weight: 6-5, 277 Lettered at MSU: 2016-17

Last week: Thomas was on injured reserve (ribs) for a 30-28 loss at the Saints.

Season: N/A

_____

K.J. Wright

Team: Seattle Seahawks

Position: Linebacker Height/ Weight: 6-4, 246 Lettered at MSU: 2007-10

Last week: Wright started and made five tackles (two solo, three assists) in a 21-20 win over the Bengals.

Season: Five tackles (two solo, three assists)

logan.lowery@journalinc.com

Twitter: @loganlowery

