Mississippi State has 30 alumni active in the NFL this season.
Each week, the Daily Journal tracks these former Bulldogs to see how they are doing in the professional ranks.
Johnathan Abram
Team: Oakland Raiders
Position: Safety Height/ Weight: 6-0, 205 Lettered at MSU: 2017-18
Last week: Abram started and made five tackles (one solo, four assists) and one pass deflection in a 24-16 win over the Broncos.
Season: Five tackles (one solo, four assists), one pass deflection
_____
Denico Autry
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Position: Defensive tackle/ Defensive end Height/ Weight: 6-5, 285 Lettered at MSU: 2012-13
Last week: Autry started and made four tackles (two solo, two assists), one quarterback hurry and a half-sack in a 30-24 loss at the Chargers.
Season: Four tackles (two solo, two assists), one quarterback hurry, 0.5 sack
_____
Hunter Bradley
Team: Green Bay Packers
Position: Long snapper Height/ Weight: 6-3, 241 Lettered at MSU: 2015-17
Last week: Bradley saw action in a 10-3 win at the Bears.
Season: One game played
_____
Fred Brown
Team: Denver Broncos
Position: Wide receiver Height/ Weight: 6-1, 195 Lettered at MSU: 2013-15
Last week: Brown was on the practice squad for a 24-16 loss at the Raiders.
Season: N/A
_____
Richie Brown
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: Linebacker Height/ Weight: 6-1, 235 Lettered at MSU: 2013-16
Last week: Brown was on the practice squad for a 28-12 loss at the Vikings.
Season: N/A
_____
Deion “Shaq” Calhoun
Team: Miami Dolphins
Position: Offensive guard Height/ Weight: 6-3, 310 Lettered at MSU: 2015-18
Last week: Calhoun was inactive for a 59-10 loss to the Ravens.
Season: N/A
_____
Taveze Calhoun
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Position: Cornerback Height/ Weight: 6-1, 188 Lettered at MSU: 2012-15
Last week: Calhoun was on the practice squad for a 28-12 loss at the Vikings.
Season: N/A
_____
Logan Cooke
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Position: Punter Height/ Weight: 6-5, 230 Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
Last week: Cooke punted twice for 96 yards (48 avg.) with a long of 48 yards in a 40-26 loss to the Chiefs.
Season: Two punts for 96 yards (48 avg.), long 48
_____
Fletcher Cox
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Position: Defensive tackle Height/ Weight: 6-4, 310 Lettered at MSU: 2009-11
Last week: Cox started and made two solo tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hurries and one pass deflection in a 32-27 win over the Redskins.
Season: Two tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hurries, one pass deflection
_____
Nick Fitzgerald
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Position: Quarterbacks Height/ Weight: 6-5, 226 Lettered at MSU: 2015-18
Last week: Fitzgerald was on the practice squad for a 31-17 loss to the 49ers.
Season: N/A
_____
J.T. Gray
Team: New Orleans Saints
Position: Defensive back Height/ Weight: 6-0, 202 Lettered at MSU: 2014-17
Last week: Gray saw action in a 30-28 win over the Texans.
Season: One game played
_____
Gerri Green
Team: New England Patriots
Position: Defensive line Height/ Weight: 6-4, 252 Lettered at MSU: 2015-18
Last week: Green was on the practice squad for a 33-3 win over the Steelers.
Season: N/A
_____
Gabe Jackson
Team: Oakland Raiders
Position: Offensive guard Height/ Weight: 6-3, 335 Lettered at MSU: 2010-13
Last week: Jackson was inactive for a 24-16 win over the Broncos.
Season:N/A
_____
Elgton Jenkins
Team: Green Bay Packers
Position: Offensive guard Height/ Weight: 6-5, 311 Lettered at MSU: 2015-18
Last week: Jenkins saw action in a 10-3 win at the Bears.
Season: One game played
_____
Justin Johnson
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Position: Tight end Height/ Weight: 6-3, 235 Lettered at MSU: 2015-18
Last week: Johnson was on injured reserve (Achilles) for a 21-20 win over the Bengals.
Season: N/A
_____
Malcolm Johnson
Team: Green Bay Packers
Position: Fullback Height/ Weight: 6-1, 231 Lettered at MSU: 2011-14
Last week: Johnson was on injured reserve (shoulder) for a 10-3 win at the Bears.
Season: N/A
_____
Chris Jones
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: Defensive end Height/ Weight: 6-6, 310 Lettered at MSU: 2013-15
Last week: Jones started and made one solo tackle in a 40-26 win at the Jaguars.
Season: One solo tackle
_____
Kyle Love
Team: Carolina Panthers
Position: Defensive tackle Height/ Weight: 6-1, 310 Lettered at MSU: 2006-09
Last week: Love saw action in a 30-27 loss to the Rams.
Season: N/A
_____
Benardrick McKinney
Team: Houston Texans
Position: Linebacker Height/ Weight: 6-4, 257 Lettered at MSU: 2012-14
Last week: McKinney started and made six tackles (four solo, two assists) and forced a fumble in a 30-28 loss at the Saints.
Season: Six tackles (four solo, two assists), one forced fumble
_____
Mark McLaurin
Team: New York Giants
Position: Linebacker Height/ Weight: 6-1, 212 Lettered at MSU: 2015-18
Last week: McLaurin was on injured reserve (foot) for a 35-17 loss at the Cowboys.
Season: N/A
_____
Pernell McPhee
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Position: Linebacker Height/ Weight: 6-3, 265 Lettered at MSU: 2009-10
Last week: McPhee started and made three tackles (one solo, two assists), one sack and two quarterback hurries in a 59-10 win at the Dolphins.
Season: Three tackles (one solo, two assists), one sack, two quarterback hurries.
_____
Dak Prescott
Team: Dallas Cowboys
Position: Quarterback Height/ Weight: 6-2, 238 Lettered at MSU: 2012-15
Last week: Prescott started and completed 25 of 32 passes for 405 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed four times for 12 yards in a 35-17 win over the Giants.
Season: Passing: 25 of 32, 405 yards, four touchdowns Rushing: Four carries, 12 yards
_____
Martinas Rankin
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Position: Offensive tackle Height/ Weight: 6-5, 311 Lettered at MSU: 2016-17
Last week: Rankin was inactive for a 40-26 win at the Jaguars.
Season: N/A
_____
Will Redmond
Team: Green Bay Packers
Position: Safety Height/ Weight: 5-11, 186 Lettered at MSU: 2013-15
Last week: Redmond saw action in a 10-3 win at the Bears.
Season: One game played
_____
Jeffery Simmons
Team: Tennessee Titans
Position: Defensive lineman Height/ Weight: 6-4, 301 Lettered at MSU: 2016-18
Last week: Simmons was on injured reserve (knee) for a 43-13 win at the Browns.
Season: N/A
_____
Darius Slay
Team: Detriot Lions
Position: Cornerback Height/ Weight: 6-0, 190 Lettered at MSU: 2011-12
Last week: Slay started and had one pass deflection in a 27-27 tie with the Cardinals.
Season: One pass deflection
_____
Preston Smith
Team: Green Bay Packers
Position: Linebacker Height/ Weight: 6-5, 265 Lettered at MSU: 2011-14
Last week: Smith started and made five tackles (two solo, three assists), 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, three quarterback hurries and one pass deflection in a 10-3 win at the Bears.
Season: Five tackles (two solo, three assists), 1.5 sacks, one tackle for loss, three quarterback hurries, one pass deflection
_____
Montez Sweat
Team: Washington Redskins
Position: Linebacker Height/ Weight: 6-6, 262 Lettered at MSU: 2017-18
Last week: Sweat started and made five tackles (three solo, two assists) and one tackle for loss in a 32-27 loss at the Eagles.
Season: Five tackles (three solo, two assists), one tackle for loss
_____
Jordan Thomas
Team: Houston Texans
Position: Tight end Height/ Weight: 6-5, 277 Lettered at MSU: 2016-17
Last week: Thomas was on injured reserve (ribs) for a 30-28 loss at the Saints.
Season: N/A
_____
K.J. Wright
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Position: Linebacker Height/ Weight: 6-4, 246 Lettered at MSU: 2007-10
Last week: Wright started and made five tackles (two solo, three assists) in a 21-20 win over the Bengals.
Season: Five tackles (two solo, three assists)