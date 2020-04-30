Ben Howland is beginning to build his roster numbers back up at Mississippi State.
Louisiana forward Jalen Johnson announced on Thursday that he will be joining the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer next season.
The 6-foot-7, 205-pounder from Baton Rouge led all Sun Belt Conference newcomers last season averaging 15.5 points (15.0 in conference play) and also topped the Ragin’ Cajuns with 6.6 rebounds and was the only player on the roster to start all 33 games.
Johnson began his career at Saint Louis where he averaged 7.5 points as a freshman and scored 9.1 as a sophomore before sitting out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules.
Johnson announced his transfer from Louisiana on April 22.
Logan Lowery