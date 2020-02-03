For the second-straight year, Mississippi State is turning to a Power 5 graduate transfer quarterback to run its offense.
Former Stanford starting quarterback K.J. Costello announced on Monday that he would be playing his final season for the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer.
Costello started 25 of 29 career games for the Cardinal over the past three seasons. The 6-foot-5, 222-pounder completed 63 percent of his passes for 6,151 yards, 49 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.
Costello started five games at Stanford last fall but was hampered by injuries. He connected on 102 of 167 passes for 1,038 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions.
The Coto de Caza, California native was a two-year captain for the Cardinal and a second team All-Pac 12 selection as a junior in 2018. He threw for 3,540 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions that season.
Costello entered the transfer portal in December and officially visited MSU two weeks ago.
Logan Lowery