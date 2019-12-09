Mississippi State’s huge official visit weekend yielded a commitment from graduate transfer kicker Brandon Ruiz.
Ruiz was Arizona State’s primary kicker from 2017-18 but redshirted this past year due to a lower extremity injury. The 5-foot-10, 174-pounder from Gilbert, Arizona has two years of eligibility remaining.
Ruiz made 37 of 49 field goals during his two seasons on the field for the Sun Devils with a long of 54 yards. He has also made all 92 of his extra point attempts.
As a sophomore, Ruiz converted 18 of his 22 field goal tries and had a 61.2 percent touchback rate on kickoffs.
Ruiz was the No. 1 kicking prospect coming out of high school and was committed to Alabama prior to flipping to ASU. He holds the Arizona high school records for the longest field goal (58 yards) and tied for the most field goals in a game (five).
Logan Lowery