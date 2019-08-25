Mississippi State lost its lone men’s basketball commitment for the class of 2020 over the weekend as three-star center Bayron Matos chose to reopen his recruitment.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pounder from the Dominican Republic announced his decision on Friday morning prior to the Bulldogs being placed on NCAA probation.
Matos had previously been committed to MSU since Oct. 27, 2018. He also holds offers from Auburn, Dayton, Florida, Fresno State, Illinois and Pacific.
Matos is currently enrolled at Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Chattanooga, Tennessee and rated the No. 3 prospect in the state.
Logan Lowery