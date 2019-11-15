No. 10 Mississippi State returns to the court tonight hosting Murray State at 7 p.m.
Vic Schaefer’s Bulldogs have hot out of the gate, winning both of their games by an average of 34.5 points. Sophomore forward Jessika Carter (15.5), junior forward Chloe Bibby (14.0) and freshmen guards Aliyah Matharu (12.5) and JaMya Mingo-Young (10.0) are all averaging double figures in the scoring column.
Murray State is 1-1 on the year after picking up its first win at Mississippi Valley State, 72-66, on Wednesday. Sophomore guard Macey Turley is the Racers’ top scorer at 18 points per game.
Mississippi State is 7-0 all-time against Murray State, winning the last meeting 75-61 in Starkville on Nov. 27, 1996.
Logan Lowery