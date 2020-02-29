LONG BEACH, Calif. – The first road trip of the season got off to a tough start, as the Mississippi State baseball team dropped a 4-0 decision to Long Beach State on Friday evening at Blair Field.
Long Beach State (7-2) opened the scoring with two runs in the first inning, before the Dirtbags added the final two runs of the game in the seventh. Mississippi State (6-3) had four base runners in the game, while Long Beach State used eight hits – seven singles – and two walks to amass their four runs.
After allowing the two runs in the first, MSU starting pitcher Carlisle Koestler (0-1) retired 16 of the next 17 batters – including 15 straight – to get the Diamond Dawgs into the seventh inning. He threw 6 1/3 innings and allowed four runs on six hits. He struck out two and didn't walk a batter in the loss.
His counterpart, Adam Seminaris (1-0), tossed eight innings and allowed just three base runners. The Bulldogs got one base hit and walked twice against the left-hander, while he struck out 10 Bulldogs.
Junior Tanner Leggett collected the lone hit of the game for MSU, a sixth-inning single, while junior Rowdey Jordan walked twice and junior Jordan Westburg reached base for the 29th straight game with a first inning walk.
Mississippi State and Long Beach State will return to the diamond at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday for the second game of the three-game set.