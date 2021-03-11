If the Mississippi State men’s basketball team is to make the NCAA Tournament, the Bulldogs must do what they haven’t done since 2009:
Beat Kentucky.
Mississippi State faces Kentucky in the second round of the SEC men’s tournament today at 11 a.m. in Nashville. The winner of the game will advance to play No. 1 seed Alabama on Friday while the loser’s season is over.
The Bulldogs (14-13, 8-10) enter as the No. 9 seed and must win the SEC tournament to make the NCAA tournament.
“Right now it’s about surviving and staying alive,” coach Ben Howland said. “We’re in a situation where we are playing against the premier team in our conference in terms of the history and tradition of the SEC. Kentucky’s dominance over this tournament over the last 60 years is incredible. I know there will be a lot of blue in the gymnasium.”
This year’s Kentucky team (9-15, 8-9) is not the same as years past. The Wildcats have struggled for most of the year and enter the tournament as the No. 8 seed.
Mississippi State, however, still could not beat Kentucky earlier this season. Kentucky has won 15 straight games in the series. Mississippi State is the lone team in the SEC that has not beaten Kentucky under John Calipari and the last MSU win in the series came in February of 2009.
Kentucky beat Mississippi State, 78-73, in double overtime in Starkville on January 2. In that game, Kentucky bench player Dontaie Allen scored a game-high 23 points on 7 of 11 shooting from 3-point range.
Allen has only scored in double digits twice since that game and has only scored eight total points in nine games since the start of February.
“I think our guys are going to be very excited to play against the University of Kentucky,” Howland said. “The SEC Tournament is a whole new season so they’ll be excited and pumped up for this opportunity.”
Mississippi State has seen improvement along with inconsistency over the last few weeks. The Bulldogs have won three of their last five, and that was mostly because of the defense.
Mississippi State has allowed only 60.6 points per game during the five-game stretch, and the only game where the Bulldogs gave up over 64 points was the 78-71 loss to Auburn to close out the regular season.
“We were second overall in field goal percentage on defense in conference games,” Howland said. “I thought our defense improved as the season went on, especially late in the year when we were really good.”