The media projects Mississippi State’s two-year run as Southeastern Conference regular season champions in women’s basketball to end this season.

South Carolina was tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the SEC championship ahead of Texas A&M this year with MSU sitting third. Ole Miss was predicted to finish 13th in the conference.

Neither the Bulldogs or Rebels had a player chosen to the All-SEC first or second team.

Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter received 14 out of a possible 17 votes to be the SEC Player of the Year. Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard garnered two votes and Chelsea Dungee of Arkansas had the other.

Order of Finish

1. South Carolina

2. Texas A&M

3. Mississippi State

4. Kentucky

5. Arkansas

6. Tennessee

7. Auburn

8. LSU

9. Missouri

10. Georgia

11. Alabama

12. Florida

13. Ole Miss

14. Vanderbilt

Player of the Year

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M (14)

Rhyne Howard (2)

Chelsea Dungee (1)

First-Team All-SEC

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Ayana Mitchell, LSU

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Second-Team All-SEC

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M

Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt

