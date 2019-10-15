The media projects Mississippi State’s two-year run as Southeastern Conference regular season champions in women’s basketball to end this season.
South Carolina was tabbed as the preseason favorite to win the SEC championship ahead of Texas A&M this year with MSU sitting third. Ole Miss was predicted to finish 13th in the conference.
Neither the Bulldogs or Rebels had a player chosen to the All-SEC first or second team.
Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter received 14 out of a possible 17 votes to be the SEC Player of the Year. Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard garnered two votes and Chelsea Dungee of Arkansas had the other.
Order of Finish
1. South Carolina
2. Texas A&M
3. Mississippi State
4. Kentucky
5. Arkansas
6. Tennessee
7. Auburn
8. LSU
9. Missouri
10. Georgia
11. Alabama
12. Florida
13. Ole Miss
14. Vanderbilt
Player of the Year
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M (14)
Rhyne Howard (2)
Chelsea Dungee (1)
First-Team All-SEC
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Ayana Mitchell, LSU
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
Second-Team All-SEC
Unique Thompson, Auburn
Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M
Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt