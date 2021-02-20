OXFORD – NCAA Tournament talk got a little more dicey for Ole Miss on Saturday thanks to its rival.
Mississippi State dominated the paint and held the Rebels’ best player, senior guard Devontae Shuler, to 1-for-15 shooting in a 66-56 win at The Pavilion.
The Rebels (12-9, 7-7 SEC) had won 11 of the last 15 in the series, but the latest result stings as it ends a four-game win streak that had sparked March Madness hopes.
The Bulldogs (12-11, 6-8 SEC) made amends for a 64-46 loss to the Rebels in Starkville on Jan. 19.
That loss set in motion a downward spin for MSU which had lost six of eight going into the rematch.
MSU center Abdul Ado said this one was personal for the Bulldogs.
“We got punked the first game, no question. We decided, ‘Hey, it’s not like they are way better than us, not like they’re some NBA team. We feel we have the same talent they do and probably better players.”
Ole Miss plays at Missouri Tuesday night at 8; MSU is at home against South Carolina Wednesday at 6.
Shuler was a big factor in the Rebels’ Starkville success with 22 points on 8-for-13 shooting including a 3-for-5 night from 3-point range.
Saturday he was harassed by a number of Bulldogs – primarily DJ Stewart -- who were intent on keeping their bodies between Shuler and the rim.
“Give him credit. He’s a great player. He’s been killing it. I thought DJ really did a great job,” MSU coach Ben Howland said. “We did a good job of helping him with our team defense. We didn’t do that at all in the first game.”
The Bulldogs dominated play in the paint with a 36-24 edge. When he got there Shuler found his path blocked and was unable to hit contested shots.
The key factor in the Rebels’ win streak with an average of 21.8 points, Shuler missed his first 10 shots, and his only bucket was a transition basket with 13 minutes, 41 seconds left in the game.
The Bulldogs’ stellar defense didn’t only affect Shuler.
His backcourt mate, Jarkel Joiner had eight points but had only four over the first 34 1/2 minutes.
MSU guards Iverson Molinar and DJ Stewart did enough on offense to keep the Rebels arm’s length away.
Molinar had 12 of his game-high 17 in the second half including a banked-in 3-pointer at the shot clock buzzer to make it 46-38 after the Rebels had scored on back-to-back trips to get within five.
Stewart was 0 for 4 from 3-point range but 6 for 8 inside the arc for 16 points. He also had six assists.
The Rebels had cut the lead to six when Stewart scored over Shuler in the lane with 67 seconds left.
KJ Buffen led Ole Miss with 13 points and six rebounds.
Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said his team didn’t have “elite energy,” particularly on defense.
“Devontae had point-blank looks in the first half,” he said. “One-for-fifteen disappoints me, but what really disappoints me is his defending. He let it affect the other end. They did a good job, but I thought he had some really good looks.”