Mississippi State earned another preseason top 10 ranking on Monday.
Baseball America picked the Bulldogs at No. 9 in its preseason rankings, the fourth poll to rank MSU in the top 10. Collegiate Baseball Newspaper has Chris Lemonis’ club at No. 6, Perfect game placed them at No. 8 and D1Baseball.com has the Bulldogs at No. 10.
State is the fourth-highest ranked SEC team by Baseball America behind Vanderbilt (1), Florida (4) and Georgia (7). Arkansas (11), Auburn (13) and LSU (14) are also ranked in the preseason poll.
Mississippi State made back-to-back appearances in the College World Series and is coming off a 52-15 campaign last season. The Diamond Dogs open the season on Feb. 14 hosting Wright State.
Logan Lowery