Mississippi State and Ole Miss are both among the top 25 teams in the D1Baseball.com preseason poll.

The Diamond Dogs enter the 2020 campaign at No. 10 following a 52-15 showing last year and a fifth-place finish. MSU also made its second straight trip to the College World Series.

The Rebels, meanwhile, open this season ranked 25th and are coming off a 41-27 season in which they advanced to a super regional and finished No. 12 overall.

State has been ranked in all three preseason polls that have been released thus far (No. 6 Collegiate Baseball Newspaper; No. 8, Perfect Game). Ole Miss is No. 18 in Perfect Game’s top 25 but is not among Collegiate Baseball’s top 40 teams.

