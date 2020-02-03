Mississippi State and Ole Miss are both among the top 25 teams in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association preseason poll.
The Diamond Dogs are ranked ninth which makes them a consensus top 10 team in all six major preseason polls. MSU is also ranked sixth in the USA Today coaches poll and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, eighth by Perfect Game, ninth by Baseball American and No. 10 by D1Baseball.com.
Ole Miss is ranked 25th by the NCBWA. The Rebels were also ranked 25th by D1Baseball.com while Perfect Game has them at 18th and the USA Today coaches poll picked them 23rd.
Also ranked in the NCBWA top 35 are Vanderbilt (1), Georgia (4), Arkansas (6), Florida (8), Auburn (10), LSU (13), Texas A&M (21) and Southern Miss (31).
|2020 NCBWA DIVISION I PRESEASON POLL (FEB. 3)
|Rk.
|School
|Conference
|Record
|Pvs.
|1.
|Vanderbilt
|SEC
|0-0
|1
|2.
|Louisville
|ACC
|0-0
|3
|3.
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|0-0
|4
|4.
|Georgia
|SEC
|0-0
|16
|5.
|Miami
|ACC
|0-0
|24
|6.
|Arkansas
|SEC
|0-0
|7
|7.
|Arizona State
|Pac-12
|0-0
|RV
|8.
|Florida
|SEC
|0-0
|RV
|9.
|Mississippi State
|SEC
|0-0
|5
|10.
|Auburn
|SEC
|0-0
|8
|11.
|UCLA
|Pac-12
|0-0
|9
|12.
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|0-0
|2
|13.
|LSU
|SEC
|0-0
|15
|14.
|Florida State
|ACC
|0-0
|6
|15.
|Duke
|ACC
|0-0
|17
|16.
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|0-0
|10
|17.
|N.C. State
|ACC
|0-0
|29
|18.
|Oklahoma State
|Big 12
|0-0
|11
|19.
|North Carolina
|ACC
|0-0
|14
|20.
|East Carolina
|American Athletic
|0-0
|13
|21.
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|0-0
|20
|22.
|Georgia Tech
|ACC
|0-0
|18
|23.
|Wake Forest
|ACC
|0-0
|NR
|24.
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|0-0
|NR
|25.
|Ole Miss
|SEC
|0-0
|12
|26.
|Arizona
|Pac-12
|0-0
|NR
|27.
|Dallas Baptist
|Missouri Valley
|0-0
|28
|28.
|TCU
|Big 12
|0-0
|RV
|29.
|Oregon State
|Pac-12
|0-0
|21
|30.
|Texas
|Big 12
|0-0
|NR
|31.
|Southern Miss
|Conference USA
|0-0
|RV
|32.
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|0-0
|NR
|33.
|Miami (Ohio)
|Mid-American
|0-0
|NR
|34.
|UC Santa Barbara
|Big West
|0-0
|22
|35.
|West Virginia
|Big 12
|0-0
|19
|Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Alabama (0-0), Baylor (0-0), BYU (0-0), Cal State Fullerton (0-0), Clemson (0-0), Coastal Carolina (0-0), Connecticut (0-0), Creighton (0-0), Florida Atlantic (0-0), Fresno State (0-0), Hawaii (0-0), Indiana (0-0), Indiana State (0-0), Lafayette (0-0), Louisiana (0-0), Minnesota (0-0), New Mexico State (0-0), North Carolina A&T (0-0), Old Dominion (0-0), Sam Houston State (0-0), San Diego State (0-0), South Alabama (0-0), Southern (0-0), Tennessee (0-0), UC Irvine (0-0), Virginia (0-0), Washington (0-0).
|By conference: SEC 9, ACC 8, Big 12 6, Pac-12 5, American Athletic 1, Big Ten 2, Big West 1, Conference USA 1, Mid-American 1, Missouri Valley 1.
Logan Lowery