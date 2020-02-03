ncbwa logo

Mississippi State and Ole Miss are both among the top 25 teams in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association preseason poll.

The Diamond Dogs are ranked ninth which makes them a consensus top 10 team in all six major preseason polls. MSU is also ranked sixth in the USA Today coaches poll and Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, eighth by Perfect Game, ninth by Baseball American and No. 10 by D1Baseball.com.

Ole Miss is ranked 25th by the NCBWA. The Rebels were also ranked 25th by D1Baseball.com while Perfect Game has them at 18th and the USA Today coaches poll picked them 23rd.

Also ranked in the NCBWA top 35 are Vanderbilt (1), Georgia (4), Arkansas (6), Florida (8), Auburn (10), LSU (13), Texas A&M (21) and Southern Miss (31).

2020 NCBWA DIVISION I PRESEASON POLL (FEB. 3)
Rk.SchoolConferenceRecordPvs.
1.VanderbiltSEC0-01
2.LouisvilleACC0-03
3.Texas TechBig 120-04
4.GeorgiaSEC0-016
5.MiamiACC0-024
6.ArkansasSEC0-07
7.Arizona StatePac-120-0RV
8.FloridaSEC0-0RV
9.Mississippi StateSEC0-05
10.AuburnSEC0-08
11.UCLAPac-120-09
12.MichiganBig Ten0-02
13.LSUSEC0-015
14.Florida StateACC0-06
15.DukeACC0-017
16.StanfordPac-120-010
17.N.C. StateACC0-029
18.Oklahoma StateBig 120-011
19.North CarolinaACC0-014
20.East CarolinaAmerican Athletic0-013
21.Texas A&MSEC0-020
22.Georgia TechACC0-018
23.Wake ForestACC0-0NR
24.OklahomaBig 120-0NR
25.Ole MissSEC0-012
26.ArizonaPac-120-0NR
27.Dallas BaptistMissouri Valley0-028
28.TCUBig 120-0RV
29.Oregon StatePac-120-021
30.TexasBig 120-0NR
31.Southern MissConference USA0-0RV
32.Ohio StateBig Ten0-0NR
33.Miami (Ohio)Mid-American0-0NR
34.UC Santa BarbaraBig West0-022
35.West VirginiaBig 120-019
Others receiving votes (listed alphabetically): Alabama (0-0), Baylor (0-0), BYU (0-0), Cal State Fullerton (0-0), Clemson (0-0), Coastal Carolina (0-0), Connecticut (0-0), Creighton (0-0), Florida Atlantic (0-0), Fresno State (0-0), Hawaii (0-0), Indiana (0-0), Indiana State (0-0), Lafayette (0-0), Louisiana (0-0), Minnesota (0-0), New Mexico State (0-0), North Carolina A&T (0-0), Old Dominion (0-0), Sam Houston State (0-0), San Diego State (0-0), South Alabama (0-0), Southern (0-0), Tennessee (0-0), UC Irvine (0-0), Virginia (0-0), Washington (0-0).
By conference: SEC 9, ACC 8, Big 12 6, Pac-12 5, American Athletic 1, Big Ten 2, Big West 1, Conference USA 1, Mid-American 1, Missouri Valley 1.

Logan Lowery

