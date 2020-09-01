Mississippi State and LSU will open the 2020 football season in a prime national TV spot. Ole Miss, meanwhile, starts with a morning kickoff.
Mississippi State, which kicks off the season at LSU on Sept. 26, gets the initial featured TV slot at 2:30 p.m. on CBS. That opening game will feature Mike Leach’s Bulldogs debut at the defending national champions.
That same day, Ole Miss will begin the Lane Kiffin era at home in an 11 a.m. kick on ESPN against Florida and former MSU coach Dan Mullen.
Selected CBS and ESPN kickoff and television plans were announced by the SEC on Tuesday.
In Week 2 on Oct. 3, Ole Miss at Kentucky will start at 3 p.m. and will air on the SEC Network. Arkansas at MSU will air at 6:30 on SEC Network Alternate.
In Week 4 on Oct. 17 the Rebels’ game at Arkansas and the Bulldogs’ home game against Texas A&M could have start times of 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m. on ESPN networks to be announced.
In Week 6 on Oct. 31, Ole Miss at Vanderbilt will air at 3 p.m. on the SEC Network. MSU at Alabama will air at 6 on ESPN.
In Week 7 on Nov. 7, Vanderbilt at MSU will begin at 3 p.m. on The SEC Network.
Ole Miss is idle that day.
There was no announcement on Tuesday about a kickoff time for the Egg Bowl, which is scheduled to see Mississippi State visit Ole Miss on Nov. 28.
Other games and times that CBS announced include Texas A&M at Alabama on Oct. 3 at 2:30 p.m., Georgia at Alabama on Oct. 17 at 7 p.m., LSU at Auburn on Oct. 31 at 2:30 p.m., Florida versus Georgia on Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m., Alabama at LSU on Nov. 14 at 5 p.m. and the SEC Championship game on Dec. 19, with the kickoff time to be determined.