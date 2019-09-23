Mississippi State and Ole Miss will both venture across the state line to Alabama this week for SEC games.
The Bulldogs go to No. 7 Auburn for their first true road game of the season on Saturday at 6 p.m. on ESPN. Earlier in the day, the Rebels will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on second-ranked Alabama at 2:30 p.m. on CBS.
MSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) is coming off a 28-13 victory against Kentucky on Saturday without the services of starting quarterback Tommy Stevens, who was sidelined with a shoulder injury.
True freshman Garrett Shrader guided the Bulldogs’ offense in his first career start, completing 17 of 22 passes for 170 yards and one interception and also leading the team with 125 rushing yards on 11 attempts.
“We’ll fix the mistakes, some of the other stuff you can’t teach,” MSU coach Joe Moorhead said of Shrader. “This was three or four years of recruiting, relationships and belief coming to fruition. I don’t know if there’s any other true freshman quarterback playing like that.”
Auburn (4-0, 1-0) won at then-No. 17 Texas A&M on Saturday, 28-20.
State beat Auburn 23-9 in Starkville last season but has only won twice at Jordan-Hare Stadium since 2000.
Ole Miss fell to 2-2 Saturday when its comeback bid against Cal – which rose to No. 15 in Sunday’s AP poll – fell short. After Matt Corral left the game with a rib injury, true freshman John Rhys Plumlee rallied the Rebels off the bench, completing 7 of 7 passes for 82 yards but was denied on a QB sneak at the 1-yard line on the final play of the game.
“The game is over with now and we have to move on to Alabama,” said Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore. “We have just got to be better, point blank.”
Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC), which pounded Southern Miss 49-7 on Saturday, dismantled the Rebels with 62 unanswered points to win 62-7 in Oxford last season.