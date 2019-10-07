Mississippi State and Ole Miss are both on the road this weekend against opponents from the SEC East.
The Bulldogs will travel to Tennessee at 11 a.m. on Saturday for an SEC Network game, while the Rebels take on Missouri with a 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN2.
After a two-game skid, Ole Miss (3-3, 2-1 SEC) got back into the win column with a 31-6 victory over Vanderbilt on Saturday night.
“We feel good,” said Ole Miss defensive back Jaylon Jones. “Obviously, we can’t go back and get those losses but this game was a confidence booster.”
The Rebels have not enjoyed much success against Missouri. The Tigers lead the series 6-1 including the past five contests. Missouri won the last meeting 24-10 in Oxford in 2013.
The lone victory Ole Miss in the series came in Jackson in 1974 – long before the Tigers joined the SEC in 2012.
Missouri (4-1, 1-0 SEC) has reeled off four straight wins since its season-opening loss at Wyoming. All of the Tigers’ victories have come at home and Saturday will mark their fifth-straight game at Memorial Stadium.
Missouri trounced Troy in Columbia 42-10 this past weekend.
MSU (3-2, 1-1 SEC), meanwhile, is coming off an open date and will attempt to rebound from a 56-23 loss at Auburn.
It’s been a while
It will be the Bulldogs’ first trip to Neyland Stadium since 2008. State has not played Tennessee since claiming a 41-31 victory over the Volunteers in Starkville in 2012.
Tennessee leads the overall series 28-16-1; the Vols have won six of the last seven meetings.
Tennessee is just 1-4 this year, 0-2 in conference play. The Volunteers have been outscored 77-17 in back-to-back losses to Florida and Georgia.
“I watched the defensive side of the ball and kind of scanned through their offense and special teams,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead. “Obviously, they have coach (Jeremy) Pruitt’s fingerprints on it, the Alabama feel to it with three-down personnel. You look at all the games and they’ve done some nice things.”