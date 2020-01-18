Fans of Mississippi State and Ole Miss will have another opportunity to see some seniors don their college helmets for the final time in the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl today.
Quarterback Tommy Stevens and center Darryl Williams will represent the Bulldogs in the East-West Shrine Bowl inside Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, starting at 2 p.m. on the NFL Network.
MSU linebacker Leo Lewis, safety Jaquarius Landrews, wide receiver Stephen Guidry and defensive end Chauncey Rivers will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl along with Ole Miss running back Scottie Phillips and defensive end Qaadir Sheppard.
Lewis and Landrews are playing for the American team while Guidry, Rivers, Phillips and Sheppard will suit up for the National team.
Former MSU quarterback Nick Tiano, who transferred to UT-Chattanooga, will also play for the National team.
The NFLPA Collegiate Bowl kicks off at 6 p.m. at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, and is also televised on the NFL Network.
Logan Lowery