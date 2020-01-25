A pair of players from each Ole Miss and Mississippi State will participate in the Senior Bowl today.
Defensive tackles Benito Jones and Josiah Coatney represent the Rebels while offensive tackle Tyre Phillips and safety Brian Cole II were invited from the Bulldogs.
Jones made 30 tackles as a senior including 10 for loss, 5.5 sacks and one interception while Coatney collected 46 stops, 3.5 for loss, two sacks and one fumble recovery.
Phillips has the distinction as the heaviest player at the Senior Bowl, weighing in at 342 pounds. He started all 13 games at left tackle for MSU this season. Cole recorded 67 tackles, 7.5 for loss, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
The Senior Bowl kicks off at 1:30 p.m. from Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama and will be televised on NFL Network.
Logan Lowery