Saturday was a good day for both the Mississippi State and Ole Miss fan bases.
The Bulldogs improved to 2-0 with a 38-15 victory over Southern Miss while the Rebels entered the win column 31-17 against Arkansas to open Southeastern Conference play.
“We will just try to get better from here with all the young players,” said Ole Miss coach Matt Luke. “You think just keep stacking on top of each other and get better each week. It’s not about who you play but about how you play and just try to continue to build on this win.”
Southeastern Louisiana is next up for the Rebels (1-1), scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff in Oxford on the SEC Network Alternate Channel. It will mark just the second meeting between the two schools, with Ole Miss claiming a 52-6 victory at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in 2009.
The Lions (1-0) won 35-14 at home over Jacksonville State on Aug. 29 but have not played since, as their game at Bethune-Cookman was canceled this past weekend due to Hurricane Dorian.
MSU rose to No. 23 in the latest coaches poll but remains in the “receiving votes” category of the AP Top 25.
The Bulldogs clash with undefeated Kansas State on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN as the Wildcats visit Starkville for the first time since 1974.
Mississippi State has won all three previous meetings with K-State but later had to forfeit a 1977 road victory.
The Bulldogs amassed 538 yards during a 31-10 victory against the Wildcats in the “Little Apple” last season. Kylin Hill chewed up 211 yards on the ground on 17 carries and scored three touchdowns in that contest.
Kansas State, which totaled just 213 yards against MSU last year, is rolling under new head coach Chris Klieman. The Wildcats have outscored Nicholls and Bowling Green 101-14 in their first two games and are averaging 547 yards on offense.
An update is expected today on quarterback Tommy Stevens, who left Saturday’s game in the second quarter with an injury to his right throwing arm.
MSU coach Joe Moorhead is expected to address Stevens’ health during his weekly press conference today.