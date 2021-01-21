STARKVILLE – Both the Mississippi State and Ole Miss baseball programs are joining a handful of Top-10 teams opening the season next month at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Ole Miss, ranked No. 6 by D1Baseball’s preseason rankings, and Mississippi State, ranked No. 7, are both playing in the inaugural State Farm College Baseball Showdown on Feb. 19-21 to begin the season.
The tournament will feature six teams - three from the SEC and three from the Big 12.
No. 8 Arkansas, No. 3 Texas Tech, No. 9 Texas and No. 10 TCU are all joining the Mississippi SEC programs.
“With the season only about four weeks away, I know our guys are excited to just play anybody,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “But then they get this great opportunity to play in such a terrific venue and on top of that, the great competition and two great conferences. Everyone is ranked in the Top 10.”
The tournament will have COVID-19 guidelines in place, but will allow near 14,000-15,000 fans like it did for the World Series last October. All tickets are general admission and are priced $25 for an all-day pass (three games) or $50 for a weekend pass (nine games).
Tickets will be available at www.texasrangers.com/collegebaseballshowdown starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Mississippi State will lead the tournament off and will play the 11 a.m. game each day of the weekend. The Bulldogs will play Texas on Friday, TCU on Saturday and Texas Tech on Sunday.
Ole Miss will have the 3 p.m. game each day. The Rebels start the tournament with TCU on Friday, play Texas Tech on Saturday and Texas on Sunday.
“This is a time when most rosters are better than they’ve ever been,” MSU head coach Chris Lemonis said about the talent level in the tournament. “With all the players that are going to be here and be scouted, I think you’re seeing some of the best players in college baseball all in one weekend and that’s the exciting part of it. I would imagine every professional organization will be watching us that weekend.”
This will be back-to-back seasons where the Ole Miss Rebels were tested on their opening weekend. Last year, the Rebels played No. 1-ranked Louisville and won the series 2-1. Ole Miss then finished last year’s shortened season 16-1.
Mississippi State finished last season 12-4. The Bulldogs opened the season against Wright State, but ended the season with a two-game sweep of No. 2-ranked Texas Tech in Biloxi.