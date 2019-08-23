ELLISTOWN • New Albany turned the Dogs loose early in a 40-7 win over East Union on Friday in the third renewal of the EUNA Cup between the county rivals.
East Union’s defense held back an early Bulldog threat that made it down to the Urchin 3-yard-line, but on East Union’s second play from scrimmage after that, New Albany’s Mason Simmons picked off an errant pass and returned it for the game’s opening touchdown.
“Execution is what we preach over and over again; our effort has never been an issue for us,” New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. “Coach (Kevin) Walton and his staff do a good job with their kids, so tip of the hat to them. If our kids execute, we are going to be successful.”
New Albany added a Charlie Lott run for a touchdown, and he later passed to Isaiah Cohran for a 20-0 first quarter lead.
CJ Hill scored on a 38-yard run in the second quarter, while CJ McKinney closed the Bulldog scoring with a 17-yard TD to make it 40-0 at halftime.
Sandwiched between those scores was a Lott to Simmons TD pass of 15 yards.
Colton Plunk scored the lone Urchin touchdown on his 6-yard run just before halftime.
Extra Points
• Turning Point: New Albany scored three touchdowns during the first quarter in the span of less than eight minutes to gain a comfortable lead of 20-0.
• Point Man: Mason Simmons picked off an errant Urchin pass and returned it 25 yards for the opening touchdown and later added a TD reception.
• Talking Point: “New Albany played really good, they were a lot more ready than us and we didn’t play very well at all.” – East Union coach Kevin Walton
Notes
• Charlie Lott started his first game as New Albany quarterback and threw for two touchdowns while rushing for another.
• New Albany has scored over 40 points in all three previous EUNA Cup games, all victories for the Bulldogs.
• New Albany’s running back tandem of CJ Hill and CJ McKinney each scored a rushing touchdown.