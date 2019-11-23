STARKVILLE • Mississippi State found just enough offense in spurts to cruise past FCS foe Abilene Christian on Saturday night.
Mississippi State defeated Abilene Christian, 45-7, to move the Bulldogs within one game of reaching a bowl game. The Bulldogs will host Ole Miss (4-7) on Thursday night in the Egg Bowl.
“English major, not a math guy, but I know you have to get to five before you can get to six,” Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said. “So at the end of the day, pleased with the win and ready to move forward for Egg Bowl week.”
The Bulldogs were forced to punt on their first two drives of the game, but received good field position and took advantage of it on their third drive. A shanked punt set up Mississippi State on the Wildcats’ 35-yard line, and Nick Gibson cashed in five plays later on a 4-yard run to go up 7-0.
On MSU’s next drive, the Bulldogs moved 75 yards on 10 plays capped off by an 11-yard pass from Stevens to Deddrick Thomas. That was followed by an 88-yard touchdown pass to Hill on the next drive.
Hill’s touchdown was the third-longest passing play in school history and Hill’s longest reception of his career. He finished with 241 yards from scrimmage, averaged 12.7 yards per touch, and rushed for his seventh 100-yard game of the season.
“I think we ran the ball very effectively. I think we protected and I think we threw it in the proximity of the receiver and I think we caught the ball,” Moorhead said. “I think the difference was execution in those three scoring drives compared to the first few.”
Abilene Christian scored on a 4-yard touchdown pass Luke Anthony to Tracy James to cut the lead to 21-7 right before the half, then saw some success on its first drive of the third quarter.
On the first play of the third quarter, Anthony found Braden Hohenstein for a 52-yard pass to set up a scoring opportunity, but Mississippi State’s defense forced a turnover on downs in the red zone.
The defense carried that momentum the rest of the game. Following that drive, MSU forced two punts and grabbed an interception on three of the last four Wildcats’ possessions.
“When we have to bow up, we have to bow up and make the stops, make the plays that coach puts us in position to make,” cornerback Martin Emerson said.
Mississippi State scored on each of its four drives in the second half. Following the crucial turnover on downs, Stevens capped a 6-play, 90-yard drive with a 30-yard run.
To start the fourth quarter, Jace Christmann kicked a 40-yard field goal to put the Bulldogs up 31-7, and backup quarterback Garrett Shrader relieved Stevens on the field.
Shrader’s two offensive drives each resulted in touchdowns – a six-yard pass to Austin Williams and a 10-yard run.