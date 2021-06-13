STARKVILLE • Notre Dame pitcher Aidan Tyrell pitched the best game of his career on Sunday night, and he saved the Fighting Irish’s season in the process.
Tyrell, a junior left-handed pitcher, pitched 7 1/3 innings and struck out a career-high six batters as No. 10 Notre Dame beat No. 7 Mississippi State, 9-1, in Game 2 of the super regional series at Dudy Noble Field.
Tyrell’s performance helped tied the best-of-three series at 1. Game 3 of the super regional will be on Monday at 6 p.m., with the winner advancing to the College World Series.
“We couldn’t stay off the ball down,” Lemonis said. “You have to give Tyrell credit. We just continued to chase down. In most of his starts, he doesn’t get a ton of strikeouts. We just could not stay off that low pitch tonight. He did a really good job of mixing and pitching.”
Mississippi State (44-16) scored its lone run just two pitches into the game. Rowdey Jordan led off the game with a triple off the right field wall on the first pitch.
Short-lived lead
Tanner Allen drove in Jordan on a sacrifice fly to center field on the second pitch of the game to put Mississippi State up, 1-0. The Bulldogs, however, couldn’t score any more against the lefty.
Mississippi State only recorded four more hits and put only one baserunner in scoring position the rest of the game.
MSU’s biggest threat against Tyrell came in the third inning when Lane Forsythe single to lead off the inning, but Tyrell bounced back to strike out Jordan, Allen and Kamren James at the top of the lineup to end the inning.
“Man, I think Tyrell had a great night,” Allen said. “He’s a heck of a pitcher and mixed really well. For us left-handers, he kept us off balanced with the slider and then would throw the fastball when we weren’t expecting it. He had a great night. I tip my hat to him. … He really just shut us down all night long.”
Notre Dame’s offense had no issue hitting the ball off MSU starter Christian MacLeod. The Fighting Irish scored in four different innings, and quickly took the lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run infield single from Zack Prajznar.
Notre Dame’s lead stayed at 2-1 until the fourth inning when MacLeod allowed a single and walk to start the inning.
Following a run-scoring throwing error from Logan Tanner, Notre Dame’s David LaManna hit a three-run home run into the lounge to break the game open, 6-1.