STARKVILLE – Ben Howland has now brought both of the Magnolia State’s top two prospects to play for him at Mississippi State next season.
Forest Hill four-star small forward Keondre Montgomery – the state’s No. 1 rated player – committed and signed with the Bulldogs on Tuesday joining Olive Branch three-star forward Cameron Matthews, who inked with MSU last fall.
"Keondre is a great addition to our basketball family and already possesses an excellent offensive skill package,” Howland said. “He's an outstanding three-point shooter, a strong finisher at the basket and can create for others. When I watch Keondre on film, I see his love for the game of basketball. He plays hard on both ends of the floor and plays with a good intensity level. I look forward to seeing his continued growth and development as a player in our program."
The 6-foot-6, 190-pounder chose the Bulldogs over offers from Auburn, Clemson, Murray State, Ole Miss and Seton Hall. He is also ranked the No. 122 overall player nationally by 247Sports.com.
Montgomery averaged 28.1 points, 8.5 rebounds, four assists, 2.1 blocks and two steals per game as a senior as he helped lead the Patriots to a 25-6 record and to the MHSAA Class 6A semifinals for the second straight year.
Montgomery posted 20 points, six boards and 2.9 assists during his junior campaign.
"Keondre has a high motor, plays with a lot of passion and led us in every statistical category last season,” said Forest Hill coach Jerry Currie. “Offensively, he's an extremely gifted scorer that can score at all three levels. 'Dre is a knockdown three-point shooter, has a great midrange game and can finish at the rim. However, one of his best offensive attributes, is his passing ability. He has a real knack for setting teammates up for easy scores. Last summer, he started working on his low post game and consistently took smaller guards to the low block all season.
"Defensively, 'Dre is long and active and not afraid to get in there and rebound. He plays the passing lane and sits down and guards on the ball. He led our team in blocks with multiple chase downs last year. 'Dre is a gym rat that also is a sponge in terms of soaking up knowledge whenever he can. He plays with a chip on his shoulder, has a lot to prove and knows it. With his charisma, charm and on the court versatility, it won't be long before he's a fan favorite in my opinion.”
Montgomery is the fourth member of State’s 2021 class joining Matthews, four-star guard Deivon Smith and three-star forward Andersson Garcia. The Bulldogs’ signing class is ranked 34th nationally and ninth in the Southeastern Conference.