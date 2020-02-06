NEW ALBANY • The New Albany Bulldogs celebrated Senior Night with a statement win against Ingomar, 69-58.
Ingomar, top-ranked by the Daily Journal, had won the previous two meetings between the teams. It was the second loss in a row for the Falcons, who fell in overtime to Biggersville on Monday night.
The sixth-ranked Bulldogs (20-6) took a 51-43 lead into the fourth quarter, but the Falcons (29-2) scored 10 points while limiting New Albany to three to close within a point at 54-53.
However, Isaiah Ball and Artaveion High went 2-for-2 at the line and Mitchell Shettles buried a three to break the game open for the Bulldogs and establish an eight-point lead in a little over a minute’s time.
“I told them today that you’ve got one last chance to beat Ingomar and if they beat us, then we can’t beat them because there ain’t another chance,” New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said. “I thought they played a good basketball game tonight.
“In a game like that, every possession is big, every shot is big and we had some guys that stepped up and made some shots. That’s how you win basketball games.”
Shettles led all scorers with 32 while fellow long-range sharpshooter Isaiah Ball hit for 17.
Tyson Smithey led Ingomar with 16 points. Nyhiem Jones came off the bench to score 13 and Nathan Weeden finished with 11.
New Albany led at the half by a 34-29 score.
(G) New Albany 50, Ingomar 33: Kelsey Ledbetter had a huge night in her final regular season home game as she scored 26 points including three 3-pointers to lead New Albany to the 50-33 win. Madison McDonald added 11 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Ingomar was led by Kylee Johnson’s 10 points.
New Albany led 25-18 at the half.
Three-pointers
TURNING POINT: Hunter Bynum’s three pointer pulled Ingomar to within one at 54-53 with 3:53 left, but New Albany went on a 15-5 run to end the contest and seal the win.
POINT MAKER: Mitchell Shettles was a man on a mission as he poured in 32 points and connected on five 3-pointers.
TALKING POINT: “I found out that after Ingomar had beaten us twice that we could get up to play and I thought my boys rose to the occasion. They did everything I asked them to do – they played team ball, they played with energy.” – Shettles.