For the second-straight season, Mississippi State has started Southeastern Conference play at 0-2.
The Bulldogs were able to bounce back last year and earn an NCAA Tournament berth. After back-to-back losses to Auburn and Alabama, MSU must now face defending SEC champion LSU, which is off to a 2-0 start in league play.
Tipoff inside Pete Maravich Assembly Center is slated for 7 p.m. on ESPN.
“It’s just one game at a time,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “We’re all obviously disappointed that we’re 0-2 versus 2-0 or 1-1 but it is what it is. You’ve got to deal with the adversity of it.”
Some of the Bulldogs’ struggles have come of the offensive end. State (9-5) shot 48.1 percent from the field during non-conference play but has seen that statistic plummet to only 35.8 percent through two SEC contests.
Tyson Carter, who was tied for the team lead averaging 15.4 points prior to league play, has made just 5 of 27 shots (18.5 percent) in the first two conference games.
“We’re shooting a number of ill-advised shots early in the shot clock and playing fast,” Howland said. “The first two games in the league we’ve taken 68 and 69 shots from the field and we average 55 on the season going into the conference. That’s really hurt our percentages, our rebound numbers and it’s put us back on defense.”
Defense has also been an issue for the Bulldogs. Howland deemed its 90-69 loss at Alabama on Wednesday as the team’s worst defensive performance of the year.
“We had no team defensive help at all the entire game and it really hurt us because defensively we gave up so many easy opportunities for Alabama by not helping enough,” Howland said.
Defense will again be key for Mississippi State as it attempts to slow down and LSU squad that leads the league in field goal percentage at 49.2 percent.
“They’re really talented,” Howland said. “They start five guys that average double figures. Their guards are very similar to (Alabama). They’re a great pair of guards. The first three opponents that we’ve had have all had excellent guard play.”
Senior guard Skylar Mays tops the Tigers with 16.1 points and is also tied for the SEC lead with 2.1 steals per game.
MSU and LSU met once last season and needed overtime to decide a winner. Naz Reid scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half – including six in the final minute of overtime – to hand the Tigers a 92-88 victory.
Reggie Perry provided the Bulldogs with 19 points and 10 rebounds in that contest and currently leads the team in both categories at 15.7 points and 9.6 boards.