STARKVILLE • Mississippi State continues its ascent in the NCAA NET rankings in an attempt to earn an NCAA Tournament bid for the second straight season.
The Bulldogs (12-7, 3-3 SEC) currently sit at No. 48 and have another excellent opportunity to build their postseason resume as they take on Florida tonight at 6 on ESPN2. The Gators are No. 37 in the NET rankings, which takes into account opponents, results and where games are played.
“We moved up four spots after a one-point loss on the road to Oklahoma,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “You really want to be in the 30s. We have a number of important games coming up. We’ll take it one game at a time and Florida is obviously a good team.”
Florida (12-7, 4-2 SEC) has lost its last two games. Mike White’s Gators lost a close one at LSU, 84-82, and then fell to top-ranked Baylor, 72-61, this past Saturday.
“They’re obviously not going to want to lose three in a row,” Howland said. “We’re going to get their very best game.”
Tonight’s game will feature two of the league’s best big men. Sophomore Reggie Perry leads the SEC with 10.1 rebounds and MSU with 16.4 points while Kerry Blackshear Jr., a graduate transfer from Virginia Tech, ranks third in the conference in rebounding at 8.4 and tops the Gators at 14.5 points.
Blackshear was picked by the media as the Preseason SEC Player of the Year.
“It’s about us beating Florida and not Reggie outdoing Blackshear,” Howland said.
In fact, the player that impressed Howland the most on film for Florida is point guard Andrew Nembhard. The 6-foot-5 sophomore ranks second in the SEC with 6.2 assists per game.
“Nembhard is the whole key to their team,” Howland said. “He’s phenomenal. He has over half of their assists. He has the ball in his hands the entire time. He has 118 of their 221 assists. In conference play it’s more astounding, 39 of 74 assists. He has the ball all the time and makes great decisions. He’s a phenomenal floor leader.”
Nembhard dished out eight assists against the Bulldogs last season in Starkville but also committed six turnovers. State snapped an eight-game losing skid to the Gators in that game, winning 71-68.
The Bulldogs are looking for their first win at the O’Connell Center in Gainesville since 2008 back when Rick Stansbury was still coaching at Mississippi State.