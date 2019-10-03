NEW ALBANY • The host Lady Bulldogs dropped the opening set to Corinth on Thursday night, but rallied to win three-straight afterward and regain a share of first place in Division 1-4A volleyball with their 3-1 victory.
New Albany claimed the win with scores of 24-26, 25-16, 25-19, 25-23.
Janae Shackleford broke a 23-all tie in the final set with a kill and Greta Blakemore capped the night with the decisive kill to hand New Albany the set and the match.
“The key to tonight was we did not give up, when we played there (Corinth), we stopped being aggressive and I told them tonight that we’ve got to go out swinging or not go out at all,” New Albany coach Ashley Connolly said. “Rosa (Rosalee Roberts) and Mirfield (Alexis) stood out to me tonight big time, it had not been for those two, we would have been in a bind.”
Corinth won the opening set after trailing 24-20, by finishing on a 6-0 run for the 26-24 winner.
New Albany came back strong in the second set as they trailed only once at 1-0 and opened up a seven-point lead at one time. Corinth pulled to within three, but the Lady Bulldogs finished on a 6-0 run of their own to tie the match at 1-1 with the 25-16.
Blakemore had three service aces sandwiched between two kills by Roberts for the last five points.
New Albany again only trailed briefly in the third set as they won 25-19 and in the fourth set. New Albany came back from a 20-17 deficit to win 25-23.
“Our keys to the game were to keep it out of Maggie’s (Moore) hands and to give ourselves some offensive options against their blockers and I thought at times, we did just that and during those times we were successful, but when we went away from it, things just never went our way,” Corinth coach Kelly Wright said.
Blakemore led New Albany with 17 kills while setter Masey Adams recorded 45 assists.
Roberts had 24 digs while Moore added 20.
New Albany improved to 6-1 in Division 1-4A while Corinth is 5-1.