It took Mississippi State 30 years to earn its first victory over Tennessee in women’s basketball, losing the first 36 games to the Lady Vols.
Vic Schaefer was finally able to get the job done in 2016 and the Bulldogs have won six of the last seven in the series since. No. 8 MSU will vie for another victory against the 23rd-ranked Lady Vols at 5:30 p.m. today on SEC Network.
The Bulldogs (20-3, 8-1 SEC) have won in their last two trips to Thompson-Boling Arena and swept the series last season. State beat Tennessee 91-63 in Starkville and eliminated the Lady Vols in the quarterfinals of the 2019 SEC Tournament, 83-68.
Tennessee (17-5, 7-2 SEC) is coming off a 69-48 loss at No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday. Junior wing Rennia Davis leads the Lady Vols averaging 18.1 points.
Logan Lowery