AUBURN, Ala. • Tonight’s game between Mississippi State and No. 7 Auburn will pit two of the top rushing teams in the Southeastern Conference against one another.
The Tigers enter the 6 p.m. ESPN game averaging 259.5 yards per game on the ground to lead the league, while MSU’s Kylin Hill is the SEC’s individual rushing leader at 551 yards and five touchdowns.
Hill played a big role in the Bulldogs’ 23-9 victory over then-No. 8 Auburn in Starkville last season. Hill carried 23 times for 126 yards as State chewed up 349 yards on the ground against the Tigers’ defense.
“Once things are clicking, I think we can run against any team,” Hill said. “I’ve got to give credit to coach (Joe) Moorhead. He called the right plays against their defense which created success for me.”
Auburn (4-0, 1-0 SEC) is playing much better defensively this season and are currently the second-best SEC squad against the run. Teams are only averaging 89.5 yards per game on the ground and the Tigers have held three of their first four opponents to under 100 yards rushing.
“It’s an aggressive, penetrating front,” said MSU offensive line coach Marcus Johnson. “Their job is to cause havoc and live in the backfield all night. So it’s going to be a challenge, but what an opportunity for us as well.”
Tonight’s game could also showcase two of the conference’s top true freshman quarterbacks in Auburn’s Bo Nix of Auburn and MSU’s Garrett Shrader.
Nix has started all four games for the Tigers completing 53.8 percent of his passes for 645 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions while also adding 117 rushing yards and another score.
“I think he and Garrett both have some of that ‘it’ factor and are a little more mature beyond their years,” Moorhead said. “Bo was coached by his dad in high school and his dad (Patrick) was a great quarterback at Auburn. Bo kind of has some of that savvy that you don’t always see in a true freshman. Part of it is his talent and the ability to beat you with his arm and his legs, and some is the experience beyond his years.”
Shrader could draw his second straight start for the Bulldogs (3-1, 1-0 SEC) if Tommy Stevens is unable to play due to a right shoulder injury that has plagued him the past three weeks. Shrader guided State to a 28-13 victory against Kentucky in his first start last week.
Stevens and Shrader split reps with the first team offense during practice this week and Moorhead was encouraged by the progress Stevens had made.
“He threw (Tuesday) in practice like he’d been throwing in camp and leading up to the game where he got injured,” Moorhead said. “I don’t want to say that it’s completely healed or all of the affects are gone, but this is as good as he’s looked since the injury.”