STARKVILLE - Mississippi State’s long-tenured plan for an indoor tennis facility will soon become a reality.
The Bulldogs will begin breaking ground on the $8 million facility this week.
The 48,815 square-foot facility will house six indoor courts, LED lighting, a Daktronics scoreboard system, Playsight video system and elevated seating for approximately 250 fans.
"We are extremely happy to be able to provide our tennis teams with this new and much-needed indoor facility,” said MSU director of athletics John Cohen. "It will allow our already-successful men's and women's programs to become even more effective in player development, practice, training and recruiting. It will also provide us with an excellent alternative when inclement weather is a factor for practice or competition at any point during the year."
The Mississippi State Tennis Pavilion will be located adjacent to the A.J. Pitts Tennis Centre, Nusz Park and Mike Sanders Track Complex. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2020.
Logan Lowery