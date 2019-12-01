Mississippi State lost its top committed player for the 2021 class on Sunday night.
Provine four-star wide receiver Deion Smith announced on Twitter that he had flipped his college pledge to LSU.
“I want to thank coach Joe Moorhead and the entire Mississippi State football staff for giving me the opportunity to play for a great school and fall of my fans that have supported me,” Smith tweeted. “After prayer and talks with my parents and my mentor, its is in my best interest to decommit from Mississippi State University and commit to Louisiana State University.”
The 6-foot-1, 172-pounder is rated the No. 2 prospect in Mississippi for 2021 and had been committed to the Bulldogs since April 3.
Logan Lowery