NASHVILLE • For the second time in three years, Mississippi State and Louisville will meet in a bowl game.
The Bulldogs edged the Cardinals 31-27 in the 2017 TaxSlayer Bowl and will try to do the same today in the Music City Bowl. Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is slated for 3 p.m. on ESPN.
MSU was able to achieve bowl eligibility by winning three of its final four games last month to break even on the season at 6-6.
“With all the positive momentum and good things we’ve got going on, to have the opportunity to finish it and send these seniors out the right way would mean a ton to me personally, a lot to the team and a lot to the program as well,” said MSU coach Joe Moorhead.
The Bulldogs have been marred for much of the season by suspensions and injuries. The Music City Bowl has brought its own brand of controversy as well with defensive backs Cameron Dantzler and Brian Cole electing to sit out as well as a fight that will keep starting quarterback Garrett Shrader off the field today.
Shrader sustained a facial fracture after a fight with teammate Willie Gay Jr., a linebacker, at practice on Dec. 20. State will turn to senior Tommy Stevens as its signal caller and has posted a 4-4 record this year as the starter.
In his final three starts, Stevens guided the Bulldogs to a pair of wins while throwing for 419 yards, four touchdowns and one interceptions and rushing for an additional 258 yards and another score.
“I’m obviously very excited and looking forward to playing my last game at Mississippi State,” Stevens said.
Another player wearing maroon and white for the final time today is junior running back Kylin Hill.
Hill has already declared for the NFL draft early and has rushed for 1,347 yards this fall. He needs just 45 more yards to break Anthony Dixon’s single- season school mark.
“Oh yeah, I need that,” Hill said. “For any player that’s a big milestone, especially with all the great backs that have come through this university. If I get that it’ll be a huge blessing.”
Louisville has turned a 2-10 finish in 2018 into a 7-5 season this year under first-year coach Scott Satterfield. The Cardinals, however, were dismantled 45-13 in their regular season finale at Kentucky.
The Wildcats rushed for 517 yards and only attempted two passes the entire game.
“I’ve always said that you’re only as good as your last game and this will be our last game until the start of next year,” Satterfield said. “Whatever you taste in your mouth is what you’re going to be tasting for the next six or seven months so you want to end on a good note and play well. We certainly didn’t our last time out and that’s been a bad taste for the last month.”