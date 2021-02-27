STARKVILLE • Mississippi State’s upset bid came up just short as Alabama played spoiler on MSU’s senior night.
No. 6-ranked Alabama beat MSU 64-59 on Saturday night at Humphrey Coliseum. The Bulldogs (13-12, 7-9 SEC) trailed by only three points with a minute left in the game, but senior sharpshooter Jalen Johnson missed two 3-point attempt on back-to-back possessions that could’ve tied the game.
On the other end of the floor, Alabama’s James Rojas didn’t miss his 3-point attempt that put the Crimson Tide up 59-53 with 43 seconds left.
Alabama (19-6, 14-2) claimed the regular season SEC championship with the win.
“We showed a lot of fight and a lot of heart and I’m proud of that,” head coach Ben Howland said. “I mean, it’s not often that you lose when you hold at team to 32% in the game. … We had a chance there at 56-53 with that shot in the corner by Jalen Johnson to tie the game and unfortunately we missed it.”
Alabama led by as much as 13 points early in the second half, but Mississippi State never let the Crimson Tide pull away.
The Bulldogs cut the deficit to seven on a D.J. Stewart layup just two minutes in, but Alabama continued to hit shots to keep its lead around 8-10 points for most of the second half.
Down 11 with eight minutes left, Mississippi State used a 6-0 run to cut the lead to five points, then Iverson Molinar hit a layup to cut the lead to 56-53 with 4:17 left.
That was the Bulldogs’ last field goal until a Molinar jumper with three seconds left.
“They’re really good,” Howland said of Alabama’s defense. “I think they’re top three or four in the KenPom defensive efficiency ratings. … They’re way up there and they have good length and do a lot of switching and are very quick.”
Neither team scored any points until Rojas hit a corner 3-pointer with 43 seconds left to put Alabama up, 59-53. Stewart was able to cut the lead to four points on two occasions going forward, but Alabama hit 5 of its 6 free-throw attempts down the stretch to clinch the win.
Stewart led the Bulldogs with 15 points, while Molinar added 11 and Tolu Smith scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.
Seniors Abdul Ado finished with nine points and nine rebounds while Johnson finished with seven points. The two were honored before the game.
Mississippi State will travel to Texas A&M on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.