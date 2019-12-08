STARKVILLE • Mississippi State began practicing for its upcoming bowl game on Saturday and will find out their destination and opponent later today.
At 6-6, the Bulldogs are going bowling for a school-record 10th- consecutive season, one of only five Southeastern Conference programs to do so this decade joining LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. The bowl selection show begins at 2 p.m. on ESPN.
“It’s huge knowing we get an extra month of football, especially for the seniors to get the opportunity show our talents,” said MSU center Darryl Williams. “Also for the younger guys to get those extra practices in to build towards the next season coming up, it’s a great feeling.”
It will mark the 23rd bowl appearance for MSU as a program. The Bulldogs are 13-9 overall in bowl games and are 6-3 during its current streak.
Entering championship Saturday, most projections had State bound for the Music City Bowl on Dec. 30. ESPN, Athlon, College Football News, Stadium and USA Today all have the Bulldogs headed to Nashville. ESPN, Athlon and Stadium all predict the opponent to be Louisville while USA Today and College Football News expect it to be Virginia Tech.
CBS Sports seems to think Mississippi State is headed to the Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 27 against Oklahoma State while Sports Illustrated has the Bulldogs in the Belk Bowl in Charlotte on Dec. 31 against Virginia Tech.
Joe Moorhead is only the second coach to take the Bulldogs to a bowl game in each of his first two seasons joining Jackie Sherrill. MSU lost to Iowa 27-22 in the Outback Bowl last year.