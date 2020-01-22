STARKVILLE • Mississippi State certainly made the most of its three-game homestand.
The Bulldogs started Southeastern Conference play at 0-3 but took advantage of their past three games in the friendly confines of Humphrey Coliseum to break even in the league.
MSU capped off its homestand with a 77-70 victory over Arkansas on Wednesday evening.
“We knew these past three games have been really big,” said MSU forward Reggie Perry. “We didn’t want to dig a hole any deeper than what we’d dug ourselves in. We just paid close attention to the scout in practice and knowing what we’ve got to do to win.
“When we got our first win in the SEC, we knew exactly what we had to do to continue to win. We’re going to try to continue building on it.”
Perry, once an Arkansas commitment, did his share of damage against the Razorbacks. He produced his 11th double-double of the season and 20th of his career with 26 points and 13 rebounds.
Familiar faces
“I try killing everybody that I play to be honest,” Perry said. “But it’s always fun playing against people that I’ve played with in the past. Y’all probably saw me talking a little bit. That’s normal but I probably talked a little more tonight just because I knew those guys.
Perry has had a double-double in seven of his last eight contests and his point production against Arkansas was an SEC-high. He shot 6 of 13 from the field and converted 14 of his 15 free-throw attempts.
“We got the ball to Reggie inside,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “There was definitely a size advantage for us getting the ball around the basket. He did a great job of going and playing through contact. I’m just so proud of how he’s playing.”
D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 14 points while Nick Weatherspoon added 11 points, six rebounds, six assists and no turnovers. Tyson Carter chipped in 10 points off the bench as State improved to 12-6 overall.
MSU led 30-26 at halftime and shot 50 percent from the field in the second half. The Bulldogs also knocked down 27 of 31 free-throw attempts while Arkansas did not make a shot from the charity stripe until 2:55 remaining.
“The key for us was taking care of the basketball tonight,” Howland said. “If you look at the stats, we only had nine turnovers against a team that forces 17.6 on the season. They’re fifth or sixth in the country in doing that and score off a lot of their turnovers. That was huge for us.”
Arkansas (14-4, 3-3 SEC) shot 47.6 percent as a team led by Mason Jones and Jimmy Whitt Jr. with 20 points apiece.
State travels to play Oklahoma in Oklahoma City on Saturday at 1 p.m. as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge.