When the Mississippi State men’s basketball team hits the court today, it’s possible that the highly-talented Sharife Cooper will be facing the Bulldogs.
Mississippi State (14-12, 8-9 SEC) travels to Auburn today at noon for an SEC Network game. It’s the last game of the regular season for both teams.
The SEC men’s tournament begins on Wednesday.
Cooper, a 6-foot-1 freshman guard, has missed three-consecutive games dealing with an ankle injury, but could play according to Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl.
Cooper is averaging a team-high 20.2 points per game and has 97 assists on the year, 21 more than the next closest player. He’s only played in 12 games this season.
“I would call it doubtful, but it’s possible,” Pearl said of Cooper making his return. “He’s getting closer... but he’s not 100 percent.”
Even if Cooper does not play, Auburn (12-14, 6-11) still puts a talented bunch on the court.
Since he suffered his ankle injury, Auburn is 1-2 but was competitive. The Tigers beat Tennessee, 77-72, at home, then lost to No. 8-ranked Alabama, 70-58.
The Tigers are very balanced offensively. Allen Flanigan averages 14 ppg, but there are five other players averaging between 11.7 and 9.2 ppg.
“They’re very talented,” said MSU coach Ben Howland. “Flanigan, a left-handed shooter, is a great player and potential pro down the road. They have another young man who I think is really special in (Devan) Cambridge. They’re a very young team. …
“They beat a very good Tennessee team without Cooper two games ago and then they lost to Alabama in a close game without him, and now he’s expected to be back tomorrow for their last game of the year.”
The Bulldogs, on the other hand, look to remain fully healthy entering the ball game.
Mississippi State has won three of its last four games and is allowing only 56 points per game during that four-game stretch.
Following a loss to No. 8 Alabama, the Bulldogs went on the road and beat Texas A&M, 63-57, on Wednesday.
“I think the fact that they’re in the middle of our league right now speaks to how good our league is,” Pearl said. “I think this is a Mississippi State team that’s entering the tournament with a chance to make some noise.”