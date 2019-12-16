OXFORD – Columbia running back Kentrel Bullock has recommitted to Ole Miss.
Bullock had previously been part of the Rebels’ 2020 class of verbal commits but stepped back to look at things differently after former coach Matt Luke was fired on Dec. 1.
He confirmed his status in a Monday afternoon announcement on Twitter.
“I’m staying home. Hotty Toddy. #LaneTrain,” Bullock wrote.
Listed at 5-foot-10, 195, Bullock also reported offers from Iowa State, Auburn, Louisville and Mississippi State.
He is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 34 running back on the industry-generated 247Sports.com composite list.