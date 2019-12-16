Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong this evening with a few showers possible overnight. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.