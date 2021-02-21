ARLINGTON, Texas – After a brilliant opening day effort from reliever Taylor Broadway the Ole Miss bullpen battled through and found the magic to lock up another top-10 win at Globe Life Field.
Braden Forsyth got the last out with a fly ball, and No. 6 Ole Miss made a five-run third-inning stand up in a 5-4 win over No. 3 Texas Tech Sunday.
It's a program-record 18th-straight win over two seasons for the Rebels. Over the last two opening weekends Ole Miss is 4-1 agains top-10 teams with another coming Monday at 2 when the Rebels (2-0) face No. 9 Texas.
Ole Miss starter Gunnar Hoglund went 5 1/3 innings with three walks and 11 strikeouts. He gave up three hits, two of them home runs, the second from Tech’s Dylan Neuse which ended Hoglund’s day.
That day ended with the Rebels leading 5-2 after they scratched out three hits and took advantage of two Texas Tech errors in the third.
Ole Miss got RBI hits from Hayden Dunhurst and Hayden Leatherwood and a two-run home run from freshman shortstop Jacob Gonzalez.
“I thought it was going to get caught, and I was hoping it would get some grass, but our strength coach helped me get the strength to get it out of the park,” Gonzalez said.
Tech right-hander Micah Dallas lasted only 2 2/3 innings in Arlington after the Rebels collected three hits and two walks. He was charged with all five runs.
Tech (0-2) had a bullpen too, and Ole Miss managed only two hits and didn’t score against three relievers.
“One of the things that’s crazy about our game is you match two great offenses then you look up, and you see a lot of zeroes,” Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco said. “Some of that’s just really good pitching from both sides.”
Ole Miss got 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief from Austin Miller.
After Miller relievers Max Cioffi, Luke Baker and Forsyth gave up three hits and five walks – four by Cioffi in 1 2/3 – but only one run before Forsyth was able to get the fly ball with the bases loaded.
All the Ole Miss relievers except true freshman Luke Baker were juniors or seniors. Bianco said Cioffi tired and was over-throwing at 47 pitches.
“Forsyth is just a great competitor and got us off the field,” Bianco said. “Any time you have older guys who have contributed in our league, the biggest stage there is, it helps in moments like this.”