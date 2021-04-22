OXFORD – Bullpen struggles continued for Ole Miss Friday night, and this time they came with the Rebels’ top arm on the mound.
Ole Miss closer Taylor Broadway took over for Derek Diamond in the seventh and gave up three hits as LSU rallied for a 5-4 win in the first game of their SEC series at Swayze Field Thursday night.
Game 2 is Friday at 6 p.m.
Diamond was a surprise starter for Gunnar Hoglund who was an afternoon scratch for what coach Mike Bianco described as more stiffness than normal for a Thursday after starting last Friday.
Diamond responded with a career-high-tying 6 innings, the last five scoreless.
Bianco was hoping for a nine-out save from Broadway who has eight saves on the season.
Broadway came out throwing with mid-90s velocity, but the Tigers caught up to the fastball and notched seven hits against him in 3 innings.
Broadway threw scoreless innings in the eighth and ninth, but the damage was done in the seventh when he gave up three-straight hits, one of them a lead-losing two-run home run by Dylan Crews.
The Ole Miss bullpen now has an 11.39 earned run average in its last seven SEC games.
LSU closer Devin Fontenot was more effective. He absorbed three walks and two hits over three innings but struck out five including designated hitter Calvin Harris with the bases loaded for the last out of the ninth.
Offensively for the Rebels it was the long ball and little else. All four runs were scored off home runs. Beyond that Ole Miss was 4 for 20 with runners on base. The Rebels were 3 for 21 with runners on base in their losses at Mississippi State last weekend.
“I don’t know any way you can practice being in spots like that. I’m proud of the way we set up innings, we just didn’t get the big hits. We’ll keep setting them up, and we’re going to knock them in more times than not. It didn’t go our way tonight,” Graham said.
Diamond in the first gave up two unearned runs on two hits with three errors around him.
The Rebels tied the game with solo home runs from Kevin Graham in the first and Hayden Leatherwood in the fourth before a two-run home run by Jacob Gonzalez put the Rebels ahead 4-2 in the sixth.
Diamond gave up a leadoff double in the seventh, and Bianco called for Broadway.
Former Oxford High School standout Ben Bianco nearly homered against against his dad for the second-straight series meeting but was caught at the wall in right-center by TJ McCants.
Broadway recorded a strikeout but then gave up an RBI single to Tre Morgan to make it 4-3 and lost the lead when Crews found the home run that Ben Bianco didn't, launching one over the wall in left, his 10th home run of the season.
Mike Bianco didn't think Broadway was as sharp as he's been in previous outings.
“I just don’t think the fastball was electric,” Bianco said. “Some of his pitches caught too much of the plate. He certainly didn’t have his best stuff, but there were times when they had chances to blow the game open, and he wouldn’t relent. He kept it there.”